FOO FIGHTERS Share "Under You" Music Video, Filmed During Tour Rehearsals

Foo Fighters have released a video for "Under You", featured on their new album, But Here We Are, out now via Roswell Records/RCA Records. The clip was filmed during rehearsals for the band's tour.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are is in nearly equal measure the 11th Foo Fighters album and the first chapter of the band’s new life. Sonically channeling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.

Tracklisting:

"Rescued"

"Under You"

"Hearing Voices"

"But Here We Are"

"The Glass"

"Nothing At All"

"Show Me How"

"Beyond Me"

"The Teacher"

"Rest"

