FOO FIGHTERS Spent $1Million On A Record They Hated... Threw It Out, Started Over, Landed A Smash; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

"They spent roughly a million dollars making an album that should have been the biggest of its time. However, after the better part of a year, this band, Foo Fighters threw it all away... they completely scrapped the record. No one in the band liked the finished tracks, which Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins dubbed the “Million Dollar Demos.” Even worse, all four band members were all at each others’ throats. In-fighting was on the verge of fist-fighting. Three albums into their career, they were done. Or so it seemed. With their frontman touring with another band, but somehow they found their mojo and recorded 14 new songs in a matter of days… including today’s iconic "never say die" hit single, 'Times Like These'. This song turned everything around for this band as they stared down the crossroads. It’s a story of near disaster and unexpected miracles… and how the song has a whole new meaning now. The story is next on the Professor Of Rock."