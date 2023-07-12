FOO FIGHTERS – TAYLOR HAWKINS London Tribute Concert Nominated For Emmy

The London tribute concert honoring late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special category. Other nominations include Elton John’s Farewell From Dodger Stadium concert film and A Sort Of Homecoming documentary featuring U2’s Bono.

The Taylor Hawkins London tribute concert was streamed live on Paramount+ and included appearances by Brian Johnson (AC/DC), Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson (Rush), Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH), Brian May and Roger Taylor (Queen). The 2023 Emmys will air September 18 on FOX.

Taylor Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on the tour supporting sophomore album The Colour & The Shape. He made his recorded debut with Foo Fighters with 1999’s There Is Nothing Left To Lose, playing on every subsequent FF album, including One By One, In Your Honor (the first FF album to feature him assuming lead vocal duties on his song “Cold Day In The Sun”), Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, Wasting Light, Sonic Highways, Concrete & Gold (also featuring him as lead singer on “Sunday Rain”) and Medicine at Midnight. As a member of Foo Fighters, Taylor was a 15-time Grammy Award winner and member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He lived and loved music to an insatiable degree, with Foo Fighters as well as his numerous solo and side projects and collaborations.