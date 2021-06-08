FOO FIGHTERS To Play First Concert Back At NYC's Legendary Madison Square Garden

Foo Fighters will be the first band to play New York City's Madison Square Garden in more than 15 months when they take the stage on June 20. The show will go ahead for fully vaccinated fans without social distancing, masks or capacity caps. Audience members will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination along with their tickets to enter the venue.

"We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year," says the band. "And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos."

Public on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM, ET, here.