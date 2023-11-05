FORBIDDEN Guitarist CRAIG LOCICERO Joins EXCITER On Stage In San Francisco; Video

On November 3, 2023, Exciter brought the 40th Anniversary Heavy Metal Maniacs tour to the DNA Lounge in San Francisco, California.

Forbidden guitarist Craig Locicero joined Dan Beehler (vocals / drums), Allan James Johnson (bass), and Daniel Dekay (guitar) on stage to perform "Violence & Force" from the Violence & Force album. Video footage can be enjoyed below.

The next day, November 4, Locicero posted the following message to social media:

"Woke up very happy today. Last night was an unexpected gift that started with Exciter asking me play a song with them. I think it was 'Come rage a song with us!' or something to that affect. Of course it HAD to be 'Violence and Force'. Forbidden Evil played that one at every backyard party and schoolyard at our formative genesis. It’s already embedded in my DNA (pun unintended).

We showed up early and headed backstage where I immediately grabbed Danny’s backup ESP and played it once acoustically. That was enough.

What I took from last night was the kind of fuel that sticks. Dan & Alan are truly gracious for their part in metal history. It blows them away to see people like me that were so influenced by their music. The mark Exciter made on some of us cuts deep into our souls. It was straight ahead, true blue Canadian Metal! Speed, thrash, heavy. Whatever. It’s bad ass!

These guys are grateful and have a deep reverence for their fans. I felt every bit of it before we played and 2 fold after we finished playing the song.

They had a GREAT set! Everyone was as happy as I was. Danny brings so much energy and swagger. I dubbed him Canadian Bacon after the show because he’s a sizzling ham! Thank you, fellas. You’ve helped make this metalling kid’s dream come true. The influenced plays with the influencers."