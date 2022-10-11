FOREIGNER Announce Exclusive Three-Week Las Vegas Residency

Foreigner have announced their return to the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada with an exclusive three week residency - March 24 - April 8, 2023.

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Audio and video streams of Foreigner's hits are over 15 million per week.

With more Top 10 songs than Journey and as many as Fleetwood Mac, Foreigner also features strongly in every category in Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time” listing. At times, the band’s weekly catalog sales have eclipsed those of Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, the Who, Def Leppard, Van Halen, Aerosmith and most of their classic rock peers (Source: Nielsen SoundScan). Foreigner's catalog sales were recently celebrated in Business Insider as hitting the Top 40 among the Best Selling Music Artists of All Time.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10 AM, PT, and can be purchased at any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Dates:

Friday, March 24

Saturday, March 25

Wednesday, March 29

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

Wednesday, April 5

Friday, April 7

Saturday, April 8

All shows at 8 PM.





(Top photo - Krishta Abruzzini; Band photo - Karsten Staiger)