FOREIGNER Announces Farewell - The Very Best Of Foreigner (Hot Blooded Edition); Limited Edition, Individually Numbered Red Vinyl Available At Tour Stops & Online

Who needs candy or flowers, when you can give the gift of music to your better half with a red-hot limited-edition vinyl from Foreigner. The band continues its epic two-year farewell tour with Las Vegas residences at The Venetian Hotel, a run of Canadian shows, and this summer, co-headlining the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour with Styx and special guest John Waite. Now, Foreigner announces Farewell – The Very Best Of Foreigner (Hot Blooded Edition), a very special limited-edition album, available exclusively at tour stops and online in time for Valentine’s Day.

A must-have collector’s album, this limited-edition striking red vinyl features Foreigner’s greatest hits produced by Mick Jones with Jeff Pilson. Tracks include Foreigner’s most beloved hits including “Hot Blooded,” “Cold As Ice,” “Urgent,” “Double Vision,” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” among many more. Only 5,000 individually numbered albums are available, and with many tour dates already selling out, these albums are sure to go quickly. 2024 Foreigner shows commence on March 1.

The Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour is set to launch June 11 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena. Nothing sounds more like summer than collective feel-good anthems such as “Come Sail Away,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Renegade,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Mr. Roboto,” and “Double Vision” plus John Waite’s #1 songs, “Missing You” and “When I See You Smile.”

Mick Jones continues to elevate Foreigner’s influence and guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents. Lead singer Kelly Hansen, one of rock’s greatest showmen, has led Foreigner into the digital age, inspiring a whole new generation of fans. Bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on keyboards; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums, and guitarist Luis Maldonado provide an unprecedented level of energy that has resulted in the re-emergence of the astounding music that speaks to Foreigner‘s enduring popularity.

With more Billboard Top 10 hits than Journey, and just as many as Fleetwood Mac, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of Foreigner’s hits are approaching 15 million per week.

Purchase the new album here.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Cold As Ice"

"Long, Long Way From Home"

"Hot Blooded"

"Double Vision"

"Head Games"

Side B:

"Dirty White Boy"

"Urgent"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

"Juke Box Hero"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

(Photo - Krishta Abruzzini)