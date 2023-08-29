FOREIGNER Announces "Feels Like The Last Time" Two-Part Las Vegas Residency For 2024

Foreigner will bid goodbye to the Las Vegas Strip with an exclusive headlining two-part "Feels Like The Last Time" Farewell Tour residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The shows will be held March 6th through April 6th, and October 25th through November 9th, 2024 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, September 1st at 10 a.m. PT. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Foreigner fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, August 29th at 10 a.m. PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, August 30th at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, August 31st at 10 p.m. PT.

The 16 performances going on sale are:

March 2024: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

April 2024: 3, 5, 6

October 2024: 25, 26, 30

November 2024: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

“I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Cold As Ice”, “Hot Blooded”, “Juke Box Hero”, “Urgent”, plus five more Top 10 hits. Recently, Foreigner, the band behind these iconic songs, launched their Farewell Tour in July. They also announced the Farewell Tour companion album, Farewell - The Very Best Of Foreigner, available at Foreigner tour stops and independent retailers.

A must-have collector’s album, this limited-edition stunning gold vinyl features Foreigner’s greatest hits produced by Mick Jones with Jeff Pilson. Only 5,000 individually numbered albums are available. When they’re gone, they are gone for good!

With more Top 10 hits than Journey, as many Billboard Top 10 hits as Fleetwood Mac, and just one less than the Eagles, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems, Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of Foreigner’s hits are approaching 15 million per week.

Farewell - The Very Best Of Foreigner tracklisting:

Side A:

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Cold As Ice"

"Long, Long Way From Home"

"Hot Blooded"

"Double Vision"

"Head Games"

Side B:

"Dirty White Boy"

"Urgent"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

"Juke Box Hero"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

Remaining tour dates:

August

30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater

September

1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

2 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

3 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

(Top photo - Krishta Abruzzini; Band photo - Karsten Staiger)