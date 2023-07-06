FOREIGNER Announces Tour Companion Album, Farewell - The Very Best Of Foreigner

“I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Cold As Ice”, “Hot Blooded”, “Juke Box Hero”, “Urgent”, plus five more Top 10 hits. Recently, Foreigner, the band behind these iconic songs, announced the launch of their Farewell Tour. Today, Foreigner announces the Farewell Tour companion album, Farewell - The Very Best Of Foreigner, available at Foreigner tour stops and independent retailers.

A must-have collector’s album, this limited-edition stunning gold vinyl features Foreigner’s greatest hits produced by Mick Jones with Jeff Pilson. Only 5,000 individually numbered albums are available. When they’re gone, they are gone for good!

The tour is set to launch today, July 6, at Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, the area’s largest outdoor venue. For the first leg of the US Live Nation tour, Foreigner will be joined by Loverboy, one of the 80’s biggest hit-makers. The spectacular show will thrill audiences with stellar performances of more than 20 combined chart-topping songs. Tickets are going quickly, available at LiveNation.com. The full routing can be found below.

Mick Jones continues to elevate Foreigner’s influence and guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents. Lead singer Kelly Hansen, one of rock’s greatest showmen, has led Foreigner into the digital age, inspiring a whole new generation of fans. Bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on keyboards; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums, and guitarist Luis Maldonado provide an unprecedented level of energy that has resulted in the re-emergence of the astounding music that speaks to Foreigner‘s enduring popularity.

Foreigner has an extraordinary streaming and radio audience, and in June 2023, PBS TV featured the band’s epic Double Vision 40-year celebration concert during Pledge Week.

With more Top 10 hits than Journey, as many Billboard Top 10 hits as Fleetwood Mac, and just one less than the Eagles, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems, Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of Foreigner’s hits are approaching 15 million per week.

Farewell - The Very Best Of Foreigner tracklisting:

Side A:

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Cold As Ice"

"Long, Long Way From Home"

"Hot Blooded"

"Double Vision"

"Head Games"

Side B:

"Dirty White Boy"

"Urgent"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

"Juke Box Hero"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

Tour dates:

July

6 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

22 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

24 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

28 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August

1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach

4 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

5 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

8 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

12 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

21 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

23 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater

September

1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

2 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

3 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

(Top photo - Krishta Abruzzini; Band photo - Karsten Staiger)