FOREIGNER Classic "Juke Box Hero" Gets Alternate Drum Cover Treatment From Former BLIND GUARDIAN Drummer THOMEN STAUCH; Video

January 13, 2023, an hour ago

Drummer Thomen Stauch​​​​ (Mentalist, ex- Blind​​​​ Guardian) is back with a new video, this time performing an alternate drum cover of Foreigner's "Juke Box". Watch below.

Says Thomen: Contact me by email, if you are interested in drum classes online or local and want to know more details about my fair prices, required equipment, a.s.o.! unterricht@thomen-drumchamber.com."

Thomen's previous drum cover videos are available below:



