FOREIGNER Drop Unreleased Song And Lyric Video Featuring LOU GRAMM And MICK JONES; New Career-Spanning Collection Due in October

In celebration of Foreigner's upcoming induction into the Rock & Hall Of Fame on October 19, the band will release a career-spanning collection that includes "Turning Back The Time", a previously unreleased track originally recorded in 1996 featuring Mick Jones and Lou Gramm.

Starting with its self-titled debut in 1977, Foreigner delivered some of rock’s most enduring anthems. Turning Back The Time includes the Top 10 hits "Feels Like The First Time", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Double Vision", and "Urgent". The set also features the ballads "Waiting For A Girl Like You" and "I Want To Know What Love Is", which reached #2 and #1 respectively.

Stream the "Turning Back The Time" single here, and watch a lyric video below. The new collection, Turning Back The Time, can be pre-ordered here.

CD tracklisting:

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Cold As Ice"

"Long, Long Way From Home"

"Hot Blooded"

"Double Vision"

"Dirty White Boy"

"Head Games"

"Urgent"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

"Juke Box Hero"

"Girl On The Moon"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

"That Was Yesterday"

"Say You Will"

"Can’t Slow Down"

"When It Comes To Love"

"The Flame Still Burns"

"Turning Back The Time"

"Turning Back The Time" lyric video:

(Photo - Neal Preston)