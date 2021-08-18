FOREIGNER Fans Can Get Vaccinated At Tonight's Nashville Concert

Foreigner has announced that Tennessee Health Authority has set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for fans at tonight's concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Foreigner singer, Kelly Hansen, sat down with Nashville Coronavirus Taskforce Chair, Dr. Alex Jahangir, to ask questions about COVID-19 and more ahead of their show at the Ryman Auditorium. Watch below:

Upcoming Foreigner tour dates are listed below:

August

18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

20 - Doswell, VA - AfterHours at Meadow Event Park

21 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Stage at Bayside

23 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair

25 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

26 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch

27 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus

28 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent

September

9 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

10 - Rapid City, SD - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

11 - Butte, MT - Civic Center

14 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

15 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Event Center

16 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

18 - Fort Hall, ID - Fort Hall Casino

21 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

22 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center

26 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

29 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery (orchestral)

October

1 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre (orchestral)

2 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl (orchestral)

11 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre (orchestral)

12 - Youngstown, OH - Foundation Amphitheater (orchestral)

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (orchestral)

15 - Johnson City, TN - Freedom Hall Civic Center

17 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium

18 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

19 - Charleston, WV - Municipal Auditorium

21 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

22 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center

23 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

25 - Providence, RI - Performing Arts Center

27 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

29 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

November

4 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

5 - Springfield, IL - UIS Sangamon Auditorium

6 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center

8 - Savannah, GA - John Mercer Theatre

9 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium

10 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

12 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

13 - Tupelo, MS - Bancorp South Arena

14 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

16 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

17 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

19 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort & Spa

20 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theater

(Photo - S. Schweiger)