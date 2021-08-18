FOREIGNER Fans Can Get Vaccinated At Tonight's Nashville Concert
August 18, 2021, an hour ago
Foreigner has announced that Tennessee Health Authority has set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for fans at tonight's concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
Foreigner singer, Kelly Hansen, sat down with Nashville Coronavirus Taskforce Chair, Dr. Alex Jahangir, to ask questions about COVID-19 and more ahead of their show at the Ryman Auditorium. Watch below:
Upcoming Foreigner tour dates are listed below:
August
18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
20 - Doswell, VA - AfterHours at Meadow Event Park
21 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Stage at Bayside
23 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair
25 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre
26 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch
27 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus
28 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
September
9 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
10 - Rapid City, SD - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
11 - Butte, MT - Civic Center
14 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena
15 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Event Center
16 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
18 - Fort Hall, ID - Fort Hall Casino
21 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
22 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center
26 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
29 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery (orchestral)
October
1 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre (orchestral)
2 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl (orchestral)
11 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre (orchestral)
12 - Youngstown, OH - Foundation Amphitheater (orchestral)
13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (orchestral)
15 - Johnson City, TN - Freedom Hall Civic Center
17 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium
18 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
19 - Charleston, WV - Municipal Auditorium
21 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center
22 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center
23 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
25 - Providence, RI - Performing Arts Center
27 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
29 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre
30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
November
4 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena
5 - Springfield, IL - UIS Sangamon Auditorium
6 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center
8 - Savannah, GA - John Mercer Theatre
9 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium
10 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
12 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
13 - Tupelo, MS - Bancorp South Arena
14 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
16 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
17 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
19 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort & Spa
20 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theater
