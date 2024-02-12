FOREIGNER Founder MICK JONES On Band's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination - "I Deeply Appreciate The Recognition"

Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, and Jane's Addiction are among the nominees for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2024.

With more Top 10 hits than Journey, as many as Fleetwood Mac, and ten multi-Platinum albums, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems, Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard “Top 200” album success. Streams of Foreigner’s hits are over 15 million per week.

Says Mick Jones, founding member, songwriter, and lead guitarist, “I deeply appreciate the recognition from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame committee. It is wonderful that Foreigner has maintained its presence all these years and brought the music to our fans. Getting this news today is an incredible endorsement of what we have achieved over time. I know I speak for my fellow Foreigner nominees, Lou, Rick, Al, Dennis, and the families of Ed Gagliardi and Ian McDonald."

Foreigner‘s founder is Songwriters Hall Of Fame member Mick Jones. A visionary maestro whose stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents continue to escalate Foreigner's influence and guide the band to new horizons.

As Foreigner manager and former Atlantic Records Executive Vice President Phil Carson says, "Under the overall leadership of John Sykes, and Rick Krim’s chairmanship of the nominating committee, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is fast becoming a more relevant, inclusive and vibrant place. I am thrilled that the committee has selected Foreigner as a nominee for the 2024 induction, and I join Mick Jones and the band in expressing our deepest gratitude for this recognition of Foreigner’s part in the rock & roll universe.”

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. None of the acts nominated for a potential 2024 induction have been added to the ballot in their first year of eligibility.

The complete list of 15 nominees for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that will be voted upon by the Rock Hall's body for induction include:

Mary J. Blige

Mariah Carey

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Eric B. & Rakim

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Jane's Addiction

Kool & the Gang

Lenny Kravitz

Oasis

Sinead O'Connor

Ozzy Osbourne

Sade

A Tribe Called Quest

To access the FanVote visit this location. Fans can pick up to 7 acts once per day through April 26.