FOREIGNER Guitarist/Saxophonist TOM GIMBEL Officially Leaves Band - "It’s Time For Me To Finally Stop Touring, And Try To Settle Myself Down"

Foreigner guitarist/saxophonist, Thomas Gimbel, has officially announced his departure from the band after nearly 30 years. A message from Thom follows:

"Today I’d like to share with everyone that after almost 30 years with Foreigner, I’ve decided it’s time for me to finally stop touring, and try to settle myself down. I’m deeply, eternally grateful to Mick, Lou and Kelly, and the entire, incredible Foreigner family, years past and present. My sincerest thanks to everyone involved, especially our fans, for rocking with us throughout the years! I will miss you. But, I hope to see ya out there someday, somewhere. Perhaps at a fundraising golf tournament, or at a Foreigner concert, where hopefully I will occasionally be there to rock out with the band, which now includes our old friend, a phenomenal talent, Luis Carlos Maldonado. He has joined the Foreigner family, and it is sounding amazing! Live concerts have started again. The tour schedule is listed at foreigneronline.com/tour.

"Mick, Kelly & Foreigner are rocking heavily, as always. I hope you get a chance to check them out and enjoy Foreigner’s awesome, timeless music.

"Deepest, heartfelt gratitude and love, Tom Gimbel."