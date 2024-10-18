FOREIGNER Members MICK JONES And DENNIS ELLIOTT Not Attending Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Foreigner are among the 16 artists named to the 2024 Inductee Class for The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio this Saturday, October 19.

The band's original drummer, Dennis Elliott, will not be on hand for the ceremony, and neither will Mick Jones, who has been battling Parkinson's disease.

Dennis Elliott shared the following message via Facebook:

"Dear Foreigner Fans & Friends,

"Don't look too hard, we will not be there. We were finally given the schedule last night, and it is not to our satisfaction. So we are staying home. We have been asking for this for weeks, and they have waited until the very last minute to send it knowing we were all packed and going to bed. Totally unacceptable to us. Hope you have a good time."

In another Facebook post, Foreigner shared the following:

"FOREIGNER Is greatly looking forward to Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The band will be joined by Demi Lovato, Sammy Hagar, and Kelly Clarkson in a set celebrating the induction of the guys who started it all almost fifty years ago. Original members Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, and Rick Wills will be there to accept the awards on behalf of the band’s leader and founder Mick Jones, drummer Dennis Elliott, and Ian McDonald and Ed Gagliardi who are no longer with us."

Meanwhile, in the new video below, Foreigner's Al Greenwood shares stories about the origin of his 1971 EML 101 Synthesizer, integral in the recordings of enduring classics like “Feels Like the First Time” and “Cold As Ice".

Tune in live to stream the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on Disney+, October 19 at 7 PM, ET.