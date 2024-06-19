FOREIGNER's MICK JONES Performs "Dirty White Boy" With SAMMY HAGAR; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Foreigner's Mick Jones performs his band's classic, "Dirty White Boy", with Sammy Hager. Sammy then chats with Foreigner singer Kelly Hansen, as well as Jones.

“Cold As Ice,” “Too Much Time On My Hands,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Renegade” and more. Nothing sounds more like the soundtrack of summer than Styx’s and Foreigner’s biggest hits. Recently announced as inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Foreigner are currently co-headlining the “Renegades & Juke Box Heroes” trek with Styx and special guest John Waite. Adding to the excitement, Styx and Foreigner announce Renegades & Juke Box Heroes, a very special limited-edition companion album, available exclusively at tour stops, and at select retail on July 12.

This must-have collector’s album, available as a picture disc or in elegant silver vinyl, features both bands’ greatest hits and was mastered for vinyl by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound with lacquers cut by Joe Nino-Hernes. Tracks include Foreigner’s most beloved hits including “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice”, and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” alongside Styx massive hits “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights),” “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade,” and more.

Just 1,000 copies of the picture disc and only 5,000 individually numbered copies of the silver edition are available. With many tour dates already selling out, demand is sure to be high. When they are gone, they’re gone for good. A 13-track CD featuring all three artists and including the vinyl tracks is also available. The songs are available on all digital outlets. The picture disc will be available on Foreigner’s and Styx’s websites, and the silver edition will be available on Amazon on July 12.

Tracklisting (both versions):

Juke Box Heroes side:

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Cold As Ice"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

"Juke Box Hero"

Renegades side:

"Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)"

"Come Sail Away"

"Too Much Time On My Hands"

"Renegade"

Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour dates with Foreigner and John Waite (closing act in brackets):

June

19 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP (Foreigner)

21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (Foreigner)

22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Styx)

25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (Foreigner)

26 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre (Styx)

28 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center (Foreigner)

29 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord (Styx)

30 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater (Foreigner)

July

12 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater (Styx)

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion (Foreigner)

15 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium (Foreigner)

17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Styx)

19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (Foreigner)

20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Styx)

23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center (Foreigner)

24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live (Styx)

26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center (Styx)

28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Foreigner)

30 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC (Foreigner)

31 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake (Styx)

August

2 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center (Styx)

3 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater (Foreigner)

4 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion (Styx)

16 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater (Foreigner)

17 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater (Styx)

20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB (Foreigner)

21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Styx)

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center (Foreigner)

24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (Styx)

26 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha (Foreigner)

28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Styx)