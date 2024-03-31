FOREIGNER Vocalist LOU GRAMM And Guitarist MICK JONES Look Back On The Making Of Platinum Hit Single "Hot Blooded" With PROFESSOR OF ROCK (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"So, all I have to say is FINALLY. Today we hear from Foreigner’s legendary vocal and guitar tandem of Lou Gramm and Mick Jones, that set the '70s and '80s ablaze with over a dozen rock standards and some of the biggest albums of their time. And they’ve finally been nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame; one of the biggest snubs ever. Today they tell us the story of one of their greatest rock songs: 'Hot Blooded'. Foreigner first played it in front of a massive crowd at Cal Jam. They blew up the massive festival and were cheered on to do something unprecedented at a festival: play an encore, but they had already played all their songs. So they went out and played a new one they had been writing. It wasn’t even finished, so the singer had to repeat the first verse over and over. When it was over, the tens of thousands were singing every word. They knew it would be a smash, and the rocker was so scorching hot that the guitar solo actually started the legendary guitarist’s amp on fire. The story of the classic 'Hot Blooded' from the two principles of this band is next on Professor Of Rock."