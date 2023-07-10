FOREVER AUTUMN Presents "The Forest And The Nyght" Feat. MY DYING BRIDE's AARON STAINTHORPE; Lyric Video

Forever Autumn is thrilled to unveil the lyric video for the captivating track, "The Forest And The Nyght", featuring Aaron Stainthorpe. This mesmerizing song is part of their upcoming EP, titled Crowned In Skulls, and set to released on July 21 via Epictronic.

"The Forest And The Nyght" encapsulates the essence of embracing darkness and finding solace within it. It serves as a compelling call to leave behind worldly troubles and immerse oneself in the unity and empowerment of the night, symbolized by the mystical forest, all through the enchanting act of seizing the night (Carpe Noctem).

Crafted by the esteemed team at Volume Agency, the lyric video visually complements the ethereal ambiance of the song, offering a captivating visual journey into the depths of Forever Autumn's musical creation.

Forever Autumn was founded by Autumn Ni Dubhghaill in 2000 and released their first demo in 2001, followed by several more in the following decade. Since 2014, the band has released a series of wider album releases, with Ni Dubhghaill and cellist Jon McGrath as the core members, creating music that is elegant in its simplicity and fragile in its beauty.