FORGOTTEN TOMB Details New Album Nightfloating; Title Track Streaming

Depressive black/doom metal overlords Forgotten Tomb return with Nightfloating - the Italian's eleventh studio album, scheduled for release on July 12 via Agonia Records. The album's title track has made its debut on streaming platforms, and has received a music video, playing below.

Nightfloating comes after four years from the critically acclaimed Nihilistic Estrangement and it's an accurate picture of where the band stands these days, artistically; reinterpreting its depressive black metal roots - a genre the band helped to define in the early 2000s with its classic first three records - in the light of its 25 years' experience, Forgotten Tomb reinvigorates itself with a record that blends past and present, exploring darker territories and different shades of gray. From atmospheric cuts such as the anthemic title-track and the blistering "This Sickness Withered My Heart", to intricate yet harrowing songs such as "A Chill That You Can't Taint" and "Unsafe Spaces", the band tops it off with the surprising dungeon-synth detour of "Drifting" and the 10-minutes epic "A Despicable Gift", crafting an uncompromising yet refreshing album and setting itself apart once again from all bands that followed in its footsteps. From the first note to the last, "Nightfloating" sounds unmistakably like Forgotten Tomb.

The majestic cover artwork has been hand-drawn by Greek artist Satta La Main Verte, perfectly complementing the mood of the record and its lyrical themes that follow the band's caustic tradition while touching on various subjects, from more introspective meditations to all-out misanthropic aggression.

"We are proud of this new record, it's been a lot of work and the fact that it's gonna be released during the band's 25th anniversary makes it even more special," Forgotten Tomb comments. "It doesn't get more Forgotten Tomb than this record, it sounds like you would expect, but at the same time it's got a fresh approach to the subject matter. There are a lot of details to be discovered throughout the tracks and we can't wait for our fans to listen to it."

The album was recorded at Elfo Studio in Italy between August 2023 and January 2024, and produced by Daniele Mandelli and Forgotten Tomb. Daniele Mandelli, Ferdinando Marchisio and Alessandro Comerio mixed the album. Davide Tavecchia mastered it at Twilight Studio in February 2024.

Formats:

- Jewelcase CD

- Box CD

- Tape

- Grey LP

- Red LP

- Transparent LP

Preorder at forgottentomb.store.

Tracklisting:

“Nightfloating”

“A Chill That You Can’t Taint”

“This Sickness Withered My Heart”

“Unsafe Spaces”

“Drifting”

“A Despicable Gift”

“Nightfloating” video:

Line-up:

Ferdinando "Herr Morbid" Marchisio - Vocals + Lead, Rhythm, Clean, Slide Guitars + Synthesizers

Alessandro "Algol" Comerio - Bass

Jöschu "J." Käser - Lead Guitars

Kyoo-Nam "Asher" Rossi - Drums

(Photo – Emma Marino)