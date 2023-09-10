Former AC/DC Drummer CHRIS SLADE Calls New Drummer MATT LAUG "Very Capable"

Drummer Chris Slade, who played with AC/DC from 1989 – 1994, and again from 2015 – 2016, has weighed in on the recent announcement that Matt Laug is the band's new drummer. Slade issued the following statement via social media:

"I know Matt as a very nice guy from my days of living in California. He is a very capable, teetotal drummer and will put the drums exactly where Angus wants them......

At the back of the stage. I wish him the best of luck!"

AC/DC have confirmed that drummer Matt Laug will be playing drums for the band for their appearance at the upcoming Power Trip festival in California. The US-based Laug is a rock veteran who’s sat behind the kit for Alice Cooper, Slash’s Snakepit, and Alanis Morissette. With bassist Cliff Williams coming out of retirement for this gig, the AC/DC line-up is rounded off by guitarist Angus Young, singer Brian Johnson and guitarist Stevie Young.

The band shared an audio clip of their Power Trip rehearsals, which can be heard below:

Judas Priest was recently added to the Power Trip lineup, joining AC/DC on the Saturday, October 7 bill (filling the slot originally reserved for Ozzy Osbourne who had to cancel due to health reasons) at the world’s greatest live music destination the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.

The historic three-day event set for October 6, 7 and 8 will bring together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Judas Priest (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8).

