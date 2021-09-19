Former ACCEPT Frontman DAVID REECE To Release New Album In October; New Single / Lyric Video "I Can't Breathe" Available

Former Accept vocalist David Reece - now the frontman for Sainted Sinners - will release his new solo album, Blacklist Utopia, on October 29th via El Puerto Records. Pre-sale is now officially open and the album will be available on CD and as a

strictly limited collector's box. Go to this location for details.

The album features Reece backed by co-songwriters Malte Frederik Burkert and Andy Susemihl, with drummer Francesco Jovino (wx-U.D.O., ex-Primal Fear).

Check out the first single / lyric video from Blacklist Utopia, "I Can't Breathe", below.