Former ACE FREHLEY Guitarist RICHIE SCARLET Explains How He Pulled PETER CRISS Out Of Retirement For New Single - "He Said He Would Be Honoured"; Video

For The Metal Voice, in New York Kenny Kessel recently interviewed guitarist Richie Scarlet (Frehley's Comet, Mountain). Watch below.

When asked about he got original KISS drummer, Peter Criss, to play on his new single, "The Catman And The Emperor", Richie explains: "I have known Peter Criss for many years and I played on a record of his quite a few years ago. I played bass on it and it hasn't been released but it is pending at some point.

"Long story short I was in Hollywood back in August 2019, and Peter's wife Gigi, who handles all his affairs, invited me to go see him at the KISS convention. We got to talking and he was telling me about how his record might end up seeing the light of day one of these days, the record I played on. So then I told him I was doing a record and I asked him if he would be interested in playing on a track and he said he would be honoured.

"I originally had another song for him to play on and time was going by and then finally one day I came into the museum here and picked up the guitar and this song came out of me, the words just came out. This thing just kind of came together and I made a demo of it, sent Peter the demo, then went down to his mansion and Peter and I recorded it together in a room. Then I had John Regan on bass and he locked right in with Peter's drumming and the song is called 'The Catman And The Emperor' and it's doing really well and I am happy with it.

"I don't even know if he has played drums on someone else's record before. I do know it has been quite a few years since he actually played on any record. I went to see his last show at the Cutting Room in New York city a few years back and he retired. Fortunately I was able to pull him out of retirement.

"The vinyl will come out sometime in February 2021 and the flip B-side is called 'God, The Devil And Me'."