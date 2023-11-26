Former ANNIHILATOR Drummer MIKE HARSHAW Shares Live Drumcam Footage Of "Brain Dance" From 2015 Bochum Show

Former Annihilator drummer Mike Harshaw - who was with the band from 2012 – 2016 - has shared drum cam video of "Brain Dance" performed in Bocum, Germany on the In the Blood European Tour in 2015. Check it out below.

In the wake of drummer Mike Mangini leaving Dream Theater to make way for the return of founding member Mike Portnoy, Harshaw recently shared video from Wacken Open Air 2015, when Mangini reunited with Annihilator to perform "Set The World On Fire". Check it out below.

Mangini was with Annihilator in 1993, returned through 2004 and 2005, then again in 2007.