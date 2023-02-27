Former ANTHRAX Vocalist NEIL TURBIN To Celebrate Fistful Of Metal Album's 40th Anniversary With Three Shows In Brazil
February 27, 2023, an hour ago
Former Anthrax vocalist Neil Turbin, who was with the band from 1982 - 1984, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band's debut album, Fistful Of Metal, with three show in Brazil this April. Fistful Of Metal is the only Anthrax album to feature Turbin.
Dates are as follows:
April
21 - Correria Music Bar - Vila Velha, Brazil
22 - CDM Metal Fest - Campo do Meio, Brazil
23 - Jai Club - São Paulo, Brazil