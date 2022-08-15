Former BITERS Frontman, TUK SMITH & THE RESTLESS HEARTS Reveal "Ballad Of A Misspent Youth"

Former Biters frontman and songwriter, Tuk Smith has returned with a new project, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, and a brand new video, "Ballad Of A Misspent Youth" - the first single from their forthcoming album of the same name. The release marks their first music with new label MRG, founded by industry veterans Marti Frederiksen and John Greenberg and distributed worldwide by Virgin Music / Universal.

"Ballad Of A Misspent Youth" is an old-school rock ’n roll anthem for a new generation. Tuk elaborates on the inspiration behind the first single: "It’s a by-product of my upbringing in the South when I was cutting my teeth in the underground Atlanta punk scene before touring for a decade in the clubs and dives."

The track marks Tuk’s return to the studio with producer Dan Dixon, and the music video was produced and directed by Hannah Gray Hall in Nashville, TN. "Ballad Of A Misspent Youth" is available to stream now at this location.

Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts made their debut at the top of 2020 with the release of their first single, "What Kinda Love". Before the pandemic hit and plans were wiped clean, the band were due to open Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's impending Stadium Tour. Now, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts have found their way back and are ready to deliver rock and roll greatness to the masses once again. Their debut album, Ballad Of A Misspent Youth, will be out this Fall.

Check out the video for "What Kinda Love":

