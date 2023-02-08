Former BLACK VEIL BRIDES Bassist ASHLEY PURDY Pays Tribute To SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS Quarterback BROCK PURDY With New Single / Video "No Easy Way Out"

Ashley Purdy, who played bass and sang backing vocals for Black Veil Brides from 2009 - 2019, has released a new solo song called "No Easy Way Out".

The video for "No Easy Way Out", which can be seen below, serves as a highlight reel for Brock Purdy - quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL.

Brock Purdy played college football at Iowa State University and was selected by the 49ers with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him the Mr. Irrelevant of that year.

After being named the third-string quarterback to start his rookie season, injuries to quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo thrust Purdy into the starting role. He won all five regular season games he started, contributing to the team’s ten-game winning streak that propelled the 49ers to a division title and an NFC Championship Game appearance.

Credits:

Produced and Mixed: Mitchell Marlow - Cuddle Death Studio

Mastering: Howie Weinberg

Solo Guitar: JJ Savage

Cover Art: Renee Runfola

Video: K Enagonio

Ashley Purdy is in the studio now, in the middle of making an entire original album.