Former BLIND GUARDIAN Drummer THOMEN STAUCH Pays Tribute To CHARLIE WATTS With Alternate Drum Cover Of THE ROLLING STONES Classic "Angie"; Video
January 6, 2023, 5 minutes ago
Drummer Thomen Stauch (Mentalist, ex- Blind Guardian) is back with a new video. Watch him perform an alternate drum cover of The Rolling Stones hit, "Angie", below.
Says Thomen: Contact me by email, if you are interested in drum classes online or local and want to know more details about my fair prices, required equipment, a.s.o.! unterricht@thomen-drumchamber.com."
Thomen previously shared drum covers of Fifth Angel's "Cry Out The Fools"Metallica's "For Whom The Bell Tolls", and the Roxy Music classic, "Oh Yeah (On The Radio)". Watch below: