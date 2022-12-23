Former BLIND GUARDIAN Drummer THOMEN STAUCH Performs Covers Of METALLICA And ROXY MUSIC Classics; Video

In the video below, drummer Thomen Stauch​​​​ (Mentalist, ex- Blind​​​​ Guardian) performs an alternate drum cover of "For Whom The Bell Tolls", from Metallica's Ride The Lightning album

This version was performed and recorded by Thomen at his ThomenDrumChamber (TDC) in 47506 Neukirchen-Vluyn, NRW, Germany, where he also offers local and online drum classes via Skype with multiple webcams, as you can see in his uploaded YouTube videos.

Says Thomen: Contact me by email, if you are interested in drum classes online or local and want to know more details about my fair prices, required equipment, a.s.o.! unterricht@thomen-drumchamber.com. Enjoy the video and watch out for my next performances. Please, leave a thumb up, if you like what you hear and see."

Thomen has also shared a drum cover of the Roxy Music classic, "Oh Yeah (On The Radio)". Watch below: