Former BLIND GUARDIAN Drummer THOMEN STAUCH Performs FIFTH ANGEL's "Cry Out The Fools"; Video

January 5, 2023, an hour ago

news thomen stauch blind guardian fifth angel

Former BLIND GUARDIAN Drummer THOMEN STAUCH Performs FIFTH ANGEL's "Cry Out The Fools"; Video

In the video below, drummer Thomen Stauch​​​​ (Mentalist, ex- Blind​​​​ Guardian) performs an alternate drum cover of Fifth Angels "Cry Out The Fools", originally featured on the band's 1986 self-titled album.

Says Thomen: Contact me by email, if you are interested in drum classes online or local and want to know more details about my fair prices, required equipment, a.s.o.! unterricht@thomen-drumchamber.com."

Thomen previously shared  drum covers of Metallica's "For Whom The Bell Tolls", and the Roxy Music classic, "Oh Yeah (On The Radio)". Watch below:



Featured Audio

BLOODBATH – “Zombie Inferno” (BravePick #1)

BLOODBATH – “Zombie Inferno” (BravePick #1)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

Latest Reviews