Former BLIND GUARDIAN Drummer THOMEN STAUCH Performs FIFTH ANGEL's "Cry Out The Fools"; Video

In the video below, drummer Thomen Stauch​​​​ (Mentalist, ex- Blind​​​​ Guardian) performs an alternate drum cover of Fifth Angels "Cry Out The Fools", originally featured on the band's 1986 self-titled album.

Says Thomen: Contact me by email, if you are interested in drum classes online or local and want to know more details about my fair prices, required equipment, a.s.o.! unterricht@thomen-drumchamber.com."

Thomen previously shared drum covers of Metallica's "For Whom The Bell Tolls", and the Roxy Music classic, "Oh Yeah (On The Radio)". Watch below: