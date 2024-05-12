Former BON JOVI Guitarist RICHIE SAMBORA Breaks Down "Only Lonely" Solo (Video)

Premier Guitar's latest video features former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora running through the solo for the band's 1985 single, "Only Lonely", taken from the 7800° Fahrenheit album

Sambora joins Shifty subterranean-style, from his mother’s basement in New Jersey, where he’s equipped with a reverse-headstock Charvel, complete with a Floyd Rose system. He recalls that he used just a 50-watt Marshall and a yellow Boss overdrive pedal to push it to the limit. Producer Lance Quinn captured the performance at the Warehouse in Philly in spring 1985. They don’t leave it at "Only Lonely"; as an added bonus, they run through Sambora’s famous licks from "Bad Medicine", too

Between solo runs, Richie talks about his current rig and addresses the rumors: Will he rejoin Bon Jovi after 11 years gone?

Richie Sambora has shared “I Pray”, the first of four brand-new tracks to be released weekly through May on all digital platforms. Listen to the song below.

Produced with Sambora’s longtime collaborator, Grammy Award-winning producer Bob Rock (Bon Jovi, Metallica), “I Pray” will be followed next month by “Livin’ Alone” (May 3), “Songs That Wrote My Life” (May 10), and “Believe (In Miracles)” (May 17).

Richie Sambora said, “I’m at that point in my life where I am truly happy and a big part of that joy comes from writing songs and making music. There’s a tremendous freedom with these songs because I don’t have to think about charting #1 or what’s happening on the radio but I still put the same craftsmanship, care and love into it as I did with Slippery When Wet or New Jersey and I hope they bring a similar happiness to those that choose to listen and push play on streaming services.”