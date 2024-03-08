Former BON SCOTT Biopic Actor/Writer Reacts To HALO Films' Proposed Biopic - "The Issue That Shelved Our Project Was That AC/DC Refused To License Musical Rights ‘At Any Price’, Bon’s Estate Refused Their Support"

Earlier this week, HALO Films announced their plans to bring the early life of Bon Scott to cinema screens in a project currently underway in Western Australia.

Today, American writer, actor, and musician, Rob Liotti, who was set to portray the late Australian music icon and AC/DC frontman, Bon Scott, in an international biopic about a decade ago has released his thoughts on the proposed Australian produced film now in development by HALO Films in Western Australia, along with Protocol Pictures, and producer Ian Hale.

The proposed biopic is slated to star Lee Tiger Haley as the young Scott and entitled, The Kid From Harvest Road. The story is being penned by Steven Belowsky and David Vincent Smith.

In 2013, High Voltage Productions embarked on a development project to bring the late AC/DC lead vocalist’s story to light with Liotti penning the early version of the script and the late J.R. Getches handling directorial duties. In a fairly unheard of turn of events, the world’s largest production company, NBCUniversal prompted talks with the American production company through producer, Michael Meltzer (Dead Heat, The Hidden), and the writer’s legal team. Liotti, who was well-known for his years of on-stage performances as the late Scott and his uncanny ability to actually perform the music, was slated to star in the film to be released internationally by NBCUniversal who stated that “we would like to be involved with the project from development forward to full production…” Naturally, Liotti and his team welcomed the intervention and resources that would be made available and NBC’s plan to concentrate on “international release.”

Then, more positive news gave way as Liotti was contacted, personally, by “huge AC/DC fans” who were also, conveniently enough, the top corporate officers in a U.S. financial firm. They pledged Liotti the commitment of private equity to fund the project.

Naturally, the release of the news of an impending biopic about the late Scott broke on every continent stirring fans into a frenzy over the prospect of seeing the diminutive rock icon’s most interesting story finally brought to the big screen.

Liotti commented, “At that time - especially after being approached by NBCUniversal - fans were more than ready to see Bon’s story portrayed for mass consumption. Let’s face it, Bon’s story was intriguing, and I set out to tell an honest and compelling story about a performer who I not only admired, artistically, but also someone who I literally studied from a method actor’s perspective. We were prepared to do it right and even had insiders in the AC/DC camp volunteering to assist. It was encouraging to see as an artist. And, to have TWO funding options was phenomenal.”

But, as development moved forward and pre-production impending, the support of AC/DC and the Bon Scott Estate was resistant at best. Noteworthy, is also the fact that the screenwriter prompted talks with both AC/DC and Albert Productions Ltd., as well as the Bon Scott Estate to open dialogue and cooperation.

Liotti noted, “I had a call with a noted Australian director just last night (regarding two other projects I’ve written) who knows Halo and Ian Hale - so the Bon Scott biopic discussion just came about by happenstance. The issue that shelved our project was that AC/DC (while Malcolm Young was still alive) refused to license musical rights ‘at any price’, and then Bon’s estate refused their support. Look, 50% of fans were all for it, and 50% of the fans were against it - probably because it was being produced by a US production company and starring an American actor. Who knows? I also had a personal conversation with a past president of Universal Records who knew the band. Frankly, he correctly predicted the outcome because ‘they don’t need the money’ as he told me.

The actor concluded, “I honestly wish them all the luck, but my experience with the subject-matter was difficult, and I am just not sure what the fan interest will be regarding a screenplay that focuses solely on Bon’s pre-AC/DC story. It was certainly an aspect of what I had proposed, but, let’s face it, the vast majority of fan intrigue are Bon’s years with AC/DC. Films are ultimately about money; that’s the financial reality. They attempted and produced the Jimi Hendrix biopic without his actual music, and the film tanked badly. I do understand that Screen Australia may be pledging support (to my understanding) but my biggest takeaway so far is the statement ‘the Bon Scott Estate has not objected…’ While I can appreciate that, that is not the Estate’s authorization for story rights. That is certainly a much different matter. In any case, I do wish them luck, but it may be a hard road. Time will tell.

From HALO Films:

Before the iconic thunderous riffs of AC/DC echoed across the globe, a young Bon Scott roamed the streets of Fremantle, Western Australia in 1963. His path from a cherished yet troubled youth to a prodigious artist is a tale interwoven with the threads of magic and passion.

Now, his legendary journey from obscurity to becoming one of the most celebrated frontmen of his generation is set to captivate audiences in an upcoming film that delves into his early years - a story of a rising star before he became a supernova.

In collaboration with HALO Films and Protocol Pictures, The Kid From Harvest Road is currently in development. Renowned writer Stephen Belowsky and Co-Writer/Director David Vincent Smith are at the helm of this project, promising to unveil untold chapters of Bon Scott's life with no objection from Scott’s estate.

Produced by Tim Duffy, and featuring Executive Producers Ian Hale, Nicko Mezzino and Stephen Belowsky, this film promises to be a poignant portrayal of the man behind the legend.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey to illuminate the early years of Bon Scott," says Ian Hale from HALO Films.

"His story is one of resilience, passion, and the relentless pursuit of his dreams. Through this film, we aim to honour his legacy and inspire audiences with the transformative power of music and determination."

Lee Tiger Halley, whose recent breakout turn in Boy Swallows Universe has been universally acclaimed, will be stepping into the iconic shoes of young Bon Scott. A Fremantle boy himself, Halley was first choice for producers because of his magnetism which mirrors Bon Scott.

Bringing a story of Bon Scott’s early years to the big screen has been a passion project for writer Stephen Belowsky.

”I was truly inspired by his charismatic character, but what interested me most was his early, life not the caricature we all know on stage. The teen who walked the streets of Fremantle... this is a love letter to Fremantle and Bon reimagined through the eyes of the author.”

Production is expected to be underway in early 2025.