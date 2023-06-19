Former BURNING WITCHES Vocalist SERAINA TELLI Reveals "Song For The Girls" Video

Swiss multi-talent Seraina Telli has released "Song For The Girls", the second single / video from her upcoming studio album, Addicted To Color, which will be released on August 18th by Metalville Records.

With her incomparable attitude, Seraina Telli presents the new single "Song For The Girls": a rock anthem that celebrates strong, independent women. With its upbeat rock sound, the powerful girl-power message is the perfect soundtrack for everyone who believes in the power of women to realize their dreams and make a name for themselves in the world. Seraina's powerful voice and guitar sounds bring this inspiring message to life and make the song a must-have for fans.

Sassy, loud, and even more colorful is Seraina Telli's second solo album, which couldn't be more aptly named: Addicted to Color.

The brand-new tracks on the follow-up to the successful debut album Simple Talk by the Swiss multi-talent captivate with their irresistibly catchy and fresh songwriting that captivates from the first to the last breath. While Seraina's singing was already impressive on the first album, the artist has now taken it up a notch with a real powerhouse performance.

The lyrics of the new songs are also convincing with their forceful messages and courageous statements. The album was once again created in collaboration with Rico H as producer.

Seraina Telli combines great songwriting, vocal power, musical versatility, artistic depth, and a really strong attitude paired with authenticity. Addicted To Color sends the listener on a musical journey that one wishes would never end.

Tracklist:

"Song For The Girls"

"Monkey & Zookeeper"

"Left Behind"

"Addicted To Color"

"The Harder Way"

"Wish You Well"

"Hit Shit"

"Spaceman"

"If No One Else Had Ever Been There Before"

"Colors Of My Soul"

"Be Somebody"

"Think"

"All Your Tears"