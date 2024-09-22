Former BUTCHER BABIES Singer CARLA HARVEY Reveals New Project THE VIOLENT HOUR

Vocalist Carla Harvey, who co-fronted Butcher Babies from 2010 - 2024, has shared initial details of her new project, The Violent Hour.

Taking to social media on Saturday, September 21st, Carla posted: "It's coming. I've put my heart and soul into my new project The Violent Hour over the last 6 months. I can't wait for you to hear it. Keep your eyes peeled for updates. This is a slower process than I'd like...but...I'm pumped!"

For further details, visit The Violent Hour on Facebook.

Butcher Babies co-vocalist Carla Harvey was conspicuously absent from the band's 2023 UK / European tour with Fear Factory and Ignea in order to undergo emergency eye surgery. Back in July 2024, Carla and the band announced they had officially parted ways, issuing separate statements.

Carla: "Over the last 6 months You may have noticed my absence from BB posts. After 15 years of dedication, I wanted to let you know that I will not be rejoining the band for any future endeavors. I am super proud of my work with Butcher Babies… two EPS, five full length albums, and countless tours with our metal heroes! To all of our incredible BB friends and fans…you have provided me with some of the greatest experiences of my life! I have loved every second of writing and performing all over the world for you! I have loved meeting you. WOW. I still can’t believe this kid from Detroit got so lucky. I am not done making music and performing. I WILL see you soon."

The band, meanwhile, issued the following statement:

"As you may have already guessed, it is confirmed that Carla Harvey and Butcher Babies have officially parted ways.

Carla has been an integral part of our journey, bringing her unique talent, passion, and energy to the band. We are grateful for the incredible memories we've made together and the impact she has had on our music and our fans. We will miss her greatly and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

We deeply appreciate your support over the past 15 years. We feel incredibly fortunate to keep making and playing music as our career, and we are excited for this new era of Butcher Babies!

See you on the road."