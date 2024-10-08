Former CANDLEMASS Singer, LION'S SHARE Guitarist To Join ANVIL For Special Performance In Sweden
October 8, 2024, an hour ago
Former Candlemass singer Messiah Marcolin (pictured above), and Lion's Share guitarist Lars Chriss, will join Canadian metal legends Anvil for a special one-song performance at their upcoming show in Stockholm, Sweden on October 26.
When it comes to the most influential bands in the history of heavy metal, authorities on the subject regularly vote Anvil among the top positions. The group from Toronto, Canada, with its two masterminds, guitarist/vocalist Steve "Lips" Kudlow and drummer Robb Reiner, and bassist Chris Robertson, not only looks back at an impressive career with countless highlights - as well as a number of well-documented difficulties - but has also had a lasting influence on lots of internationally renowned musicians, from Metallica to Slayer and beyond.
Both Chriss and Marcolin cite Anvil as a major influence, having discovered the band during their teenage years in the early '80s with classic albums such as Hard 'N' Heavy, Metal On Metal, and Forged In Fire.
The above mentioned performance will take place at The Encore in Sundbyberg (Stockholm County), Sweden on October 26. Get tickets here.
Anvil's remaining European tour dates are listed below.
October
8 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2
9 - Glasgow, Scotland - Audio
11 - London, England - The Dome
12 - Leicester, England - Academy 2
13 - Southampton, England - The Joiners
15 - Hastings, England - The Crypt
18 - Wasquehal France - The Black Lab
19 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
22 - Helsinki - Finland - Tavastia
23 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia
25 - Linköping, Sweden - Platens Bar
26 - Sundbyberg, Sweden - Encore
27 - Gothenborg, Sweden - The Abyss
30 - Ogna, Norway - Ogna Scene
31 - Notodden, Norway - Telerock
November
1 - Gjerdrum, Norway - Rockclub
2 - Vara, Sweden - Vara In Rock Festival
6 - Kopenhagen, Denmark - Rust
7 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil
8 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport Obertraubling
9 - Selb, Germany - Rockclub Nordbayern
10 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
13 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat
14 - Milan, Italy - Legend
15 - Rome, Italy - Traffic
16 - San Donna di Piave, Italy - Revolver
17 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica
20 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
21 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana
22 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - MH Paradise
25 - München, Germany - Backstage Club
26 - Kufstein, Austria - Kulturfabrik
27 - Ittre, Belgium - Zik Zak
28 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz
29 - Diest, Belgium - Hell
30 - Heerlen, Netherlands - Nieuwe Nor
December
1 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
3 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz
Order Anvil's One And Only album here.
Tracklisting:
"One And Only"
"Feed Your Fantasy"
"Fight For Your Rights"
"Heartbroken"
"Gold And Diamonds"
"Dead Man Shoes"
"Truth Is Dying"
"Rocking The World"
"Run Away"
"World Of Fools"
"Condemned Liberty"
"Blind Rage"
"World Of Fools":
"Truth Is Dying":
"Feed Your Fantasy" video: