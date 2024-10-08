Former CANDLEMASS Singer, LION'S SHARE Guitarist To Join ANVIL For Special Performance In Sweden

Former Candlemass singer Messiah Marcolin (pictured above), and Lion's Share guitarist Lars Chriss, will join Canadian metal legends Anvil for a special one-song performance at their upcoming show in Stockholm, Sweden on October 26.

When it comes to the most influential bands in the history of heavy metal, authorities on the subject regularly vote Anvil among the top positions. The group from Toronto, Canada, with its two masterminds, guitarist/vocalist Steve "Lips" Kudlow and drummer Robb Reiner, and bassist Chris Robertson, not only looks back at an impressive career with countless highlights - as well as a number of well-documented difficulties - but has also had a lasting influence on lots of internationally renowned musicians, from Metallica to Slayer and beyond.

Both Chriss and Marcolin cite Anvil as a major influence, having discovered the band during their teenage years in the early '80s with classic albums such as Hard 'N' Heavy, Metal On Metal, and Forged In Fire.

The above mentioned performance will take place at The Encore in Sundbyberg (Stockholm County), Sweden on October 26. Get tickets here.

Anvil's remaining European tour dates are listed below.

October

8 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

9 - Glasgow, Scotland - Audio

11 - London, England - The Dome

12 - Leicester, England - Academy 2

13 - Southampton, England - The Joiners

15 - Hastings, England - The Crypt

18 - Wasquehal France - The Black Lab

19 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

22 - Helsinki - Finland - Tavastia

23 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

25 - Linköping, Sweden - Platens Bar

26 - Sundbyberg, Sweden - Encore

27 - Gothenborg, Sweden - The Abyss

30 - Ogna, Norway - Ogna Scene

31 - Notodden, Norway - Telerock

November

1 - Gjerdrum, Norway - Rockclub

2 - Vara, Sweden - Vara In Rock Festival

6 - Kopenhagen, Denmark - Rust

7 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

8 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport Obertraubling

9 - Selb, Germany - Rockclub Nordbayern

10 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

13 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat

14 - Milan, Italy - Legend

15 - Rome, Italy - Traffic

16 - San Donna di Piave, Italy - Revolver

17 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica

20 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

21 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

22 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - MH Paradise

25 - München, Germany - Backstage Club

26 - Kufstein, Austria - Kulturfabrik

27 - Ittre, Belgium - Zik Zak

28 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz

29 - Diest, Belgium - Hell

30 - Heerlen, Netherlands - Nieuwe Nor

December

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

3 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz

Order Anvil's One And Only album here.

Tracklisting:

"One And Only"

"Feed Your Fantasy"

"Fight For Your Rights"

"Heartbroken"

"Gold And Diamonds"

"Dead Man Shoes"

"Truth Is Dying"

"Rocking The World"

"Run Away"

"World Of Fools"

"Condemned Liberty"

"Blind Rage"

"World Of Fools":

"Truth Is Dying":

"Feed Your Fantasy" video: