Former CHILDREN OF BODOM Bassist HENKKA SEPPÄLÄ's New Band MOON SHOT Release New Single / Video "Shadow Boxer"

Moon Shot plays true twenty-first century rock 'n' roll. So even at the threat of cliché, they describe it like it is: genuine rock music from the heart built on all the melodic loudness they grew up with. And this quartet is the right band to bring this honest-to-rock blast of music. These are no fresh-from-the-bud boys – they’ve already had careers hefty enough to define a person with the bands Children Of Bodom, Disco Ensemble, and Lapko.

The band has released a new single, "Shadow Boxer". Check out the official video below.

Further info on the band’s upcoming new full-length, set for release via Reaper Entertainment, will be revealed in the weeks to come. Check out the vidfeo for the previous single, "Yes!", below.

Moon Shot:

Jussi Ylikoski – guitars

Henkka Seppälä – bass

Ville Malja – vocals

Mikko Hakila – drums