Former CHILDREN OF BODOM Bassist HENKKA SEPPÄLÄ's New Band MOON SHOT Release “Yes!” Video

Moon Shot plays true twenty-first century rock 'n' roll. So even at the threat of cliché, they describe it like it is: genuine rock music from the heart built on all the melodic loudness they grew up with. And this quartet is the right band to bring this honest-to-rock blast of music. These are no fresh-from-the-bud boys – they’ve already had careers hefty enough to define a person with the bands Children Of Bodom, Disco Ensemble, and Lapko.

Moon Shot’s upcoming second album is preceded with their latest single entitled, “Yes!.” It rushes at you with a chorus that embraces so tight that it’s hard to see if it’s loving you or strangling you (or a bit of both). The video was shot in August 2023 in Helsinki by Sami Joensuu.

As chief composer, guitarist and producer Jussi Ylikoski notes, “The song appears easygoing at first but when you look at it closer, you see that it’s special both musically and lyrically.”

“People may also hear the chorus as something overly positive – and that’s fine,” vocalist and lyricist Ville Malja adds, “But I see it as a fight song. There’s a lot of things that aren’t ok in the world and YES we can do something about it.”

In a sense, this song captures the essence of Moon Shot’s different sides: positive aggression with a vulnerable message that you want to join in with. Time to let this band into your life with a blast aimed right at the heart.

Further info on the band’s upcoming new full-length, set for release via Reaper Entertainment, will be revealed in the weeks to come.

Moon Shot:

Jussi Ylikoski – guitars

Henkka Seppälä – bass

Ville Malja – vocals

Mikko Hakila – drums