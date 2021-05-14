Former CHILDREN OF BODOM Bassist HENKKA SEPPÄLÄ's New Band MOON SHOT Releases Single / Video "Confession"

Former Children Of Bodom bassist, Henri "Henkka T. Blacksmith" Seppälä, introduced his new band, Moon Shot, in early 2020. The band has released a new single, "Confession", and the official video can be viewed below.

Following is Seppälä's original message introducing Moon Shot to the world.

"Few weeks have passed now since our emotional final show in our beloved Helsinki, Finland. Children Of Bodom and all you great people I have had the pleasure to play for, work with and become friends with, will always be a big part of me. I am - and I will always be - grateful for that.

When the decision to quit with Bodom became real in the end of spring 2019, I wasn’t determined to do anything new as a musician. This might sound naive, but I always thought I couldn’t play anything else than Bodom, I was pretty sure nothing would inspire me enough. But then the most unexpected thing happened; the news about my situation reached these certain three guys who were brainstorming in Helsinki to find a perfect fit for bass in their brand new group. For me the classic “one door closing blah blah ”- quote felt now very much on point.

The idea of a new band felt scary, not only musically but also because it came so quickly after the biggest and scariest decision of my life. At the same time I saw it as a gift, new chance to do music with friends, musicians whose careers I have had the pleasure to follow with admiration. I didn’t wanna miss this rare chance. Things came together quite quickly, as you might know, my plans for life after Bodom... well, actually there was no plans really…

So here I am, introducing Moon Shot to you. Moon Shot is far from melodic death metal. It’s a blend of alternative rock, some crossover elements, lots of melodies - but like always in music; you judge it and define it yourself.

Thank you for reading all this, thank you again for all the years together, all the best."

In addition to Henkka, Moon Shot's lineup includes vocalist Ville Malja (Lapko), guitarist Jussi Ylikoski, and drummer Mikko Hakila (Disco Ensemble).

Says Moon Shot: "Moon Shot is a true 21st century rock band. Us four guys have gigs galore under our belts from around the world as members of Disco Ensemble, Children Of Bodom and Lapko. Now we are on a roll again, together for the first time."

"Blood Looks Cool"

"Big Bang"