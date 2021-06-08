Former CRADLE OF FILTH Backing Vocalist SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA Re-Recording Two Songs From Debut Solo Album

Vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva (Torn Between Two Worlds / ex-Cradle Of Filth) has checked in with the following update:

"I / we have decided to re record two tracks from A Sign Of Sublime. I personally do not take that choice lightly. I am not sure I want to revisit that part of my life, however, whilst going through my old emails on my old Mac, I found an email from 'said person' that he only owns the master copy of the album, I am free to do what I wish with this album.

The biggest problem I, Max (the drummer of Mendeed) and Ken the guitar player had was the sound because of the over editing and general 'not giving a s**t' by the person who recorded it, so my mate Dan, who was mixing it didn't stand a chance and nor did we. I had a choice: refuse to let the album get released and get threatened and bullied, or release it and have our names trashed and just hope that anyone listening to the metal tracks was deaf.

I know some of you do not understand this, but it's like painting the best painting ever and then having ya cat chuck up a furball over it. I am proud of the non-metal tracks, even the title track which still isn't perfect, but that album damaged ALL chances of me being taken seriously as a frontwoman. It also damaged Max and Ken too.

The plan is to re-record 'A Sign Of Sublime' and 'They Called Her Lady Tyranny'... for now. The music will be released online only and not on a CD. No record company = no money and no backing. We are doing this for us and for you. I will reveal more details later."

A Sign of Sublime is Sarah's debut solo album, released in February 2010 on Rising Records.

Torn Between Two Worlds, featuring former Angtoria bandmates Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn, recently released their debut single, "The Beauty Of Deception". The follow-up single, "All Eyes On Me" is now available here. Check out the official video below.

Sarah: "The video and song is about how we are judged, how we let negativity hold us back. How people’s vindictive actions can change our path in life, sometimes resulting in the worst possible outcome. As an example, online bullying and trolling can take its toll on children, which has lead to an increase in child suicide.

I wanted a bunch of people to come together without a fear of being judged. I wanted people to be themselves and not give a damn. It seems these days we are afraid of being stupid, afraid of just letting ourselves go!

From experience, I have let peoples views get the better of me, we all have. Being told I wasn’t good enough, being dictated to so it holds me back and destroying my dream. Suddenly something or someone wakes you up, some one woke me up, followed by a lot of other people agreeing with her and then supporting me. You learn not to give a damn anymore and you understand that confidence is envied. Don’t hurt any one or anything, but don’t let nastiness destroy you."

Go to the official Torn Between Two Worlds Bandcamp page here. The official lyric video for "The Beauty Of Deception" is available below.

Photo by Tim Tronckoe