Former CRADLE OF FILTH Bassist, HECATE ENTHRONED Vocalist JON KENNEDY Dead At 46

Jon Kennedy, the former bassist for Cradle Of Filth and former vocalist for Hecate Enthroned has died at the age of 46.

COF singer Dani Filth shared the news on social media stating, “It is with much sadness that we hear about the untimely passing of our former bassist Jon Kennedy.

“He was a great bassist and singer who filled in for Cradle at a time of such magical import, mayhem and mischief.

“I distinctly remember having a wickedly wonderful week staying just outside Wrexham in Wales at Jon’s Mum’s house in 1995.

“We picked our own magic mushrooms from a local football pitch and then watched Emperor synch up with the newly-released Disney Aladdin on VHS, heading out to undertake black metal shenanigans thereafter. We were always pulling pranks and playfully winding each other up back in those days. He will be missed!”

Kennedy replaced Robin “Graves” Eaglestone during the Principle Of Made Flesh Tour and participated in the first recording sessions for Dusk And Her Embrace and performed on Dusk On Her Embrace – The Original Sin.

Kennedy was also vocalist and founding member of UK symphonic black metallers Hecate Enthroned, performing on their first two full-length albums.