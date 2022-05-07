Former CRADLE OF FILTH Guitarist RICHARD SHAW - "When The Fun Stops, It's Time To Go"

Earlier this week, Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth announced that guitarist Richard Shaw was no longer in the band, and had been replaced by Donny Burbage. Shaw has since taken to social media with the following statement:

"Thank you all for the kind messages regarding me leaving Cradle Of Filth. I loved it for years, but when the fun stops, it's time to go.

I will never take the good times for granted. I'm so proud of the eight years, three albums, and countless shows we performed together, and the friends for life I made in the band and crew.

I will continue to write, record, and tour with an array of artists. At present, I am writing a record with one band, and I'm in Europe on tour with another. I have a wonderful family who mean the world to me. Life is good.

I wish everyone in Cradle Of Filth well. Please welcome the two new members as warmly as you did to me in February 2014.

I will be taking on new online guitar students, writing, recording, and touring work from June 1st. Message me directly for enquiries.

I wish nothing but the best for all of you. I hope you're all doing well.

See you soon,

Rich"

Richard Shaw played on the following Cradle Of Filth albums: Hammer Of The Witches, Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness Of Decay, and Existence Is Futile. A sampling of the videos he appeared in can be enjoyed below.

