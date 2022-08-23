Former CRADLE OF FILTH Guitarist STUART ANSTIS Passes At Age 48

Word has come down that former Cradle Of Filth guitarist, Stuart Anstis, has died at age 48. Guitarist Richard Shaw, who recently left COF's ranks, shared the news via Instagram. His post can be viewed below.

Anstis was with Cradle Of Filth from 1995 - 1999, writing and recording for Dusk And Her Embrace (1996) and Cruelty And The Beast (1998), as well as the EPs V Empire (1996) and From the Cradle To Enslave (1999)

Cause of death has yet to be made public, and Cradle Of Filth frontman / founder Dani Filth has yet to issue a statement.

Former Cradle Of Filth guitarist James McIlroy - who was with the band from 2003 until 2005 - has shared the following tribute to Anstis:

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Staurt Anstis. Although I never met him, I always deeply admired what he wrote during my time in Cradle. Loved playing the riffs he committed to tape. Most of the songs I really looked forward to playing in the many setlists over the years had his dna in them, and even before that, the albums and EPs I loved the most featured him.

Whilst I think a load of people will post stuff of Cruelty, Dusk, well, have this, a criminally underrated epic from V Empire, which guitar wise (I believe) was all Stuart. It's also one I'd have loved to have been able to play live."