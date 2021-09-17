Former CRADLE OF FILTH Members LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT And SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA Release New Single "Stolen Light"

It was announced earlier this year that former Cradle Of Filth backing vocalists Sarah Jezebel Deva and Lindsay Schoolcraft were teaming up for a new single. Lindsay has revealed the song is called "Stolen Light" and it received its official release today (September 17th). Check it out below.

Lindsay: "This song is about taking back your power after enduring a long and grueling abusive relationship. Often verbal and emotional abuse is overlooked compared to physical violence, but the after effects have proven to be equally as fatal in the long run. Sarah and I bonded over our shared struggles we've faced in the music industry and this song is an ode to our perseverance, strength, and triumph in taking back our careers and love of singing and creating music.

This track could have not been possible without the mega talents of Tyler Williams at Monolithic Productions and orchestrator Spencer Creaghan. Thank you always for putting up with me and my crazy-ambitious projects.

And last but not least, to Sarah. For being a fighter, a champion, a legend, and an all around awesome person and brilliant artist. You praise me too much for your return, but I haven’t thanked you enough for being such a pivotal influence on me and a singer and musician. From a distance your voice has pulled me through some darker days and now your friendship has changed me for the better. Thank you for inspiring 'Stolen Light' and for all that you have given us through your voice, lyrics, and performances."