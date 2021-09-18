Former CRADLE OF FILTH Members LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT And SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA To Hold Live Chat On Instagram Today

It was announced earlier this year that former Cradle Of Filth backing vocalists Sarah Jezebel Deva and Lindsay Schoolcraft were teaming up for a new single. They released their new collaborative single "Stolemn Light" on September 17th.

Sarah has checked in with the following update:

"Today (Saturday, September 18th) I will be doing my first fan group chat in over 15 Years, but this time it will be on camera live and you won't be just joining me, but Lindsay Schoolcraft too!

Add me on Instagram asap and join us live at 4pm EST / 9pm GMT to hang out and answer your questions. We thought it would be a brilliant idea to do this for you all, especially as I just did a track with Lindsay which is released today. So please add me on Instagram to take part here.

Oh, and a huge P.S.:Lindsay and I, have never met, never talked on camera or seen each other, only talked on the phone... should be very interesting."

Lindsay issued the following statement with regards to "Stolen Light":

Lindsay: "This song is about taking back your power after enduring a long and grueling abusive relationship. Often verbal and emotional abuse is overlooked compared to physical violence, but the after effects have proven to be equally as fatal in the long run. Sarah and I bonded over our shared struggles we've faced in the music industry and this song is an ode to our perseverance, strength, and triumph in taking back our careers and love of singing and creating music.

This track could have not been possible without the mega talents of Tyler Williams at Monolithic Productions and orchestrator Spencer Creaghan. Thank you always for putting up with me and my crazy-ambitious projects.

And last but not least, to Sarah. For being a fighter, a champion, a legend, and an all around awesome person and brilliant artist. You praise me too much for your return, but I haven’t thanked you enough for being such a pivotal influence on me and a singer and musician. From a distance your voice has pulled me through some darker days and now your friendship has changed me for the better. Thank you for inspiring 'Stolen Light' and for all that you have given us through your voice, lyrics, and performances."