Former CRADLE OF FILTH Members LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT And SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA To Release "Stolen Light" Single This Friday

It was announced earlier this year that former Cradle Of Filth backing vocalists Sarah Jezebel Deva and Lindsay Schoolcraft were teaming up for a new single. Lindsay has revealed the song is called "Stolen Light" and will be released this Friday, September 17th. Join Lindsay#s mailing list here to listen to the track before its release.

Sarah Jezebel Deva was with Cradle of Filth from 1996 – 2008, then again in 2011. Lindsay Schoolcraft sang and played keyboartds for COF from 2013 – 2020.

Torn Between Two Worlds, featuring Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn, recently released their latest single, a cover of the Adele hit "Hello". The offcial video for the track can be viewed below, premiered exclusively through BraveWords.

Video footage shot in Cornwall, United Kingdom, July 2021.

Sarah recently checked in with the following update:

"There are two people in this world that make me so proud and reduce me to tears on a regular basis.... my beautiful son and.... Chris Rehn.

If Chris and I had started Torn Between Two Worlds 10 years ago, maybe I wouldn't have lost so much faith in the music scene. I am so proud of 'Hello', so proud that yet again, I was reduced to tears, but proud tears. We love what we have done with it and yet again I can't praise Chris Rehn enough for his composing and vision.

I also wished my dad was still alive to hear this, he would have been so proud.

It's extremely likely we will do an EP..... for you..... and for us!"

"The Beauty Of Deception"

"All Eyes On Me"