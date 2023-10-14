Former CRADLE OF FILTH / THERION Backing Vocalist SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA To Be Featured In Career-Spanning Interview With Scars And Guitars - "You May Be Surprised At How Positive It Is"

Torn Between Two Worlds vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva, who has also worked with Cradle Of Filth, Covenant, Mortiis, Therion and more, has checked in with the following update on her upcoming career-spanning interview with Scars And Guitars:

"I know a lot of people have been wanting me to do this and I have backed out many times. I know many want me to dish the dirt, prove people right about certain people, well it's over 4 hours of your life gone if you listen to this and I can assure you, you may be very surprised at how positive it is. As I said, death has made me feel very differently lately... it's made me think about who is truly responsible for some of the crap I dealt with musically. Other people have different stories, different experiences. I was just session, my story is very different. I haven't really held back either, but its not what some are hoping for. Some of my anger was also misplaced. So add Scars And Guitars and stay tuned.

This covers all bands. I've still had to hold back on bits because to be as honest as I wanted to, opens up many more cans of worms. But I can assure you, I have NEVER lied about stuff that's happened."

In June 2022, Torn Between Two Worlds, featuring Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn, released a new EP, entitled As If We Never Existed. It is now available via Bandcamp here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Beauty Of Deception"

"Transparent"

"The Woman That Never Was"

"All Eyes On Me"

"Hello"

Back in January 2022, former Cradle of Filth backing vocalist Sarah revealed she was gearing up to release a cover of the Siouxsie And The Banshees classic "Cities In Dust". After a long delay, the track is finally out.

Sarah: "Finally its being released, featuring two amazing musicians: Chris Twiest (I'm not overly sure if he does twist or not), for whom this track never would have been possible for me to ruin, and the amazing Ricardo Amorim (Moonspell) who did a hot guitar solo. Yes, if you know the original, it doesn't have a solo, but life is about taking chances and risks and as musicians, you need to take em! Thank you for waiting so long to check the track out! And a massive shout out to the lovely deHuisvleermuis for this art/track cover. So very grateful!"