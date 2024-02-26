Former CRIMSON GLORY Singer WADE BLACK's ASTRONOMICA Release Lyric Video For New Single "Sirens"

Wade Black’s Astronomica have released a lyric video for the third single from their upcoming album, The Awakening. Watch the clip for "Sirens" below.

The band comments on the song: "'Sirens' is dedicated to a very good friend of ours, Tony Reyes. He was a beautiful soul that was unfortunately taken away too soon. The loss of life is such a tragic thing we all go through, especially when it is close to you. This song will be felt whole heartedly by those who have had to personally experience such a tragedy. This song is devoted to all that have been lost but never forgotten."”

For three decades, Wade Black has triumphed and stayed metal recording and touring internationally in bands such as Crimson Glory, Leatherwolf, Seven Witches, Leash Law, and Chalice of Sin. Neither a stranger to change nor afraid of being a catalyst for it, Wade is announcing both changes and some very enticing teasers of things to come in 2024.

Born out of over a decade of writing, recording and touring together: After working closely for over a decade, Wade and guitarist Rich Marks have developed a song writing style that is out of this world and the reason, they chose the name Astronomica. They believe it’s the best way to describe their sound.

Looking to the Future: They are looking forward to bringing music that captures the heart, mind and imagination of their fans, taking them on a journey to far off places and inspiring them to be their best!

The Awakening will be released on March 8th as Digipack CD, Curacao transparent vinyl limited to 300 copies worldwide, and digital streaming/download format. Pre-order here, pre-save here.

Tracklist:

"Deceiver"

"Protectors of the Realm"

"Destiny"

"Monsters"

"Hellwalker"

"Darkness Falls"

"Fate or Faith"

"Chasing After"

"Letter From Hell"

"Sirens"

"Destiny" video:

"Darkness Falls" video:

Lineup:

Wade Black - Vocals

Rich Marks - Guitars, Bass and Additional Keyboards

Patrick Johansson - Drums

James Fox - Rhythm Guitars, Additional Guitars and Keyboards

Touring lineup:

Wade Black - Vocals

Rich Marks - Lead Guitars

Ryan Bales - Rhythm Guitars

Kyle Sokol - Bass

Luca Caracciolo - Drums