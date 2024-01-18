Former CRYPTOPSY Singer MARTIN LACROIX Has Passed Away

Former Cryptopsy vocalist and visual artist, Martin Lacroix, has passed away. Lacroix was Cryptopsy's frontman from 2001 - 2003 and was featured on the 2003 live album, None So Live.

Martin was in the band Serocs between 2014 and 2015 and, until his death, was a member of Enmity.

Lacroix also created artwork and logos for bands including Augury, Beyond Creation, Cryptopsy, and Gorguts.

Cryptopsy paid tribute to their former frontman, writing: "Farewell to Martin Lacroix, a formidable presence in Cryptopsy. His brutal vocals, artistic prowess, and his warmth as a human will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

Gorguts also posted about Lacroix's passing: "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear friend Martin Lacroix. Martin was not only a gifted artist but also a close companion of Luc, residing nearby in Sherbrooke. Lacroix, a dedicated Gorguts fan, crafted the HarpSkull design for our shirts and later contributed to the entire artwork of Colored Sands (2013) on Season Of Mist and some pieces for ...And Then Comes Lividity: A Demo Anthology (2014) on War On Music Records. The scene has lost a precious gem, and he will always be remembered. RIP, Brother."

Enmity shared via social media, "Sad news, we just lost our brother Martin Lacroix, Rest in Power Brother."

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our condolences to Martin's family, friends, and fans. RIP.

(Top photo - Chris Slack 2002)