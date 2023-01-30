Former DANGER DANGER Guitarist ANDY TIMMONS Performs Original Track "Beautiful Strange" In Tribute To JEFF BECK (Video)

Legendary guitar player Jeff Beck passed away on Tuesday, January 10, at the age of 78. Beck’s family shared in a statement that Beck died on after contracting bacterial meningitis.

The statement reads: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck was famous for replacing Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds in 1965 and released numerous classic albums with his own band, the Jeff Beck Group. He is a two time Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer with the Yardbirds and as a solo artist.

Former Danger Danger guitarist Andy Timmons has paid tribute to Beck with a piece he wrote called "Beautiful Strange".

Timmons: "Written the night I saw Jeff Beck for the first time in 1999. I had never been so moved by a performance in my life. Every note and nuance had such incredible emotional intent. Truly an enlightening and inspiring evening. I recorded this video a few days after Jeff's passing with a version of my signature Ibanez AT100 guitar that I had made specifically to look like Jeff's 'Wired' Strat. Also. I set up the tremolo to be 'floating' similar to his. My heart still hurts now that he's gone, but may we all continue to reach for that incredibly high bar that he set. Much Love, Gratitude and Respect."