Former DELAIN Vocalist CHARLOTTE WESSELS On Band's New Single And Line-Up - "I Try To Keep Some Distance And Just Focus On What I'm Doing"

Former Delain vocalist Charlotte Wessels is featured in a new interview with Spain's The Metal Circus TV, and during the chat she was asked for her thoughts on the band's new single, "The Quest And The Curse", and Delain's line-up, which now features singer Diana Leah.

Wessels: "I'm trying not to engage with it too much, honestly. I've seen positive responses about it, which I think is good. But I do try to keep some distance and just focus on what I'm doing rather than checking that out, because I still don't feel like that will make me happier."

Delain, the brainchild of keyboardist, founder and main songwriter Martijn Westerholt, returns with full power, present themselves with a new lineup featuring the terrific Diana Leah as their next singer. Her powerful, heart-wrenching voice fits perfectly with the band's style and adds a new strength to their sound.

Rejoining the fold and bolstering the band’s continuity are original guitarist Ronald Landa and original drummer Sander Zoer, while new members Diana and bassist Ludovico Cioffi continue the evolution of the band’s sound.

The band's new single, “The Quest And The Curse”, implements this in an impressive manner. Trademark bombastic riffs, lush orchestrations, elements from film music, metal, pop, electronic, and much more mark an amalgamation of the old and new, and build the next chapter of the band's history.

Watch the video for “The Quest and the Curse” below:

Charlotte Wessels continues her successful solo journey by releasing her newest single, the profound “Toxic”, from her upcoming second full-length album, Tales From Six Feet Under Vol II, out October 7 via Napalm Records.

Within this immersive piece of rock, pop, metal and beyond, Charlotte's artistic talent shows no limits on Tales From Six Feet Under Vol II. Carefully crafting lyrics, instrumentals, vocals and even mastering production, her artistic and intellectual sophistication is beyond compare. Besides her own prominent creative impact, the album also features delicate guitar work by Delain ex-band colleague Timo Somers.

It might be easy to get lulled into a false sense of security by the relaxed opening beat of her latest single, but do not be fooled: Charlotte takes no prisoners on her newest single, “Toxic”. The track starts with suspenseful, magical sounds that, together with challenging lyrics, offer a perfect symbiosis. The ambient sounds are completed with hard guitar riffs and growling screams. Staying true to her metal origin, Charlotte proves once again that she does not care for limitations! Effortlessly, she combines various genres making versatility her trademark as she introduces an atmospheric sound with explosive potential.

Wessels on “Toxic”: “'Toxic' is a direct response to the populism, greed, misogyny and victim blaming that come screaming from our screens on a daily basis, and with the recent overturning of Roe v Wade, it has sadly become only more relevant since its initial release on Patreon. I hope you like the song but I mostly hope the issues it deals with will be a thing of the past before I am."

Watch the lyric video for “Toxic”:

(Photo - Sandra Ludewig)