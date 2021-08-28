Former DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN Shares Playthrough Video Of "Planet Of The Apes"

Imonolith / former Devin Townsend Project drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen is sharing several drum playthrough video in the coming weeks. Below is his latest clip.

Ryan: "The second Drumeo Drum-Cam video I'm releasing is a play-through of the 11 minute epic song 'Planet Of The Apes' by The Devin Townsend Project off the Deconstruction album in which I split drum duties with the amazing, Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork). I recorded this song on the album as well. Dirk and I had fun recording that album. I learned a lot watching Dirk record his parts, too. You can never learn enough watching other drummers.

This was one of my favourite songs to play live with the band over the years. It's fun to play, but a lot of memory is required and it was always a great challenge to nail it night after night on tour. Lots of time signatures, crazy fills and beats. I hope you enjoy it!

A huge thanks to everyone at Drumeo for their professionalism and continued support with what I do with my drumming. It was an honour and I'm grateful for the experience.

Extra special thanks to Devin Townsend for pushing me over the years I played with him, it definitely made me a better drummer!! Thanks Dev!

As always, thanks for your support and for watching my vids that I put up on my YouTube page and all my social media. I'm very grateful for all your support."